Social media use

July 10, 2019 | Dear Editor,

Of course social networking has become an important part of our life. Social network/need of media has become as important as food and water. It has both advantages and disadvantages; its use depends on the attitude and thinking of a user. As responsible citizens we should keep in mind that technology is for men and it is not the otherwise. The dependence on Internet has further strengthened with the help of different computer/mobile applications. Not everyone, but almost all age groups people like to share views on social networking sites. Some use social media to spread truth, some don't. It should be in every one’s list of priorities that the medium be used for social good. We thank Internet which keeps us updated and connected with rest of the world.

Younis Bhat