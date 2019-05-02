School timings

May 02, 2019 | Dear Editor,

School education authorities seem to be confused by issuing orders without applying the mind and then revoking them. Earlier the authorities ordered to change the timing of the schools in Srinagar as well as other districts. However, when it was castigated, the directorate changed the order. It would have been better had the authorities before issuing the order thought of what could come out of it. The way they pass orders in arbitrary fashion and without thinking about repercussions, it shows authorities under bad light. At least the school authorities must consult people or school management bodies before making decisions. The order that was passed earlier was not because of the summer, but because of the Darbar Move to make movement of Darbar employees smooth. How education is treated here has brought a shame to all of us.

Muddasir Yaqoob