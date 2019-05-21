About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Road safety measures

After a heavy toll, the apex court in the state few years ago set up a panel to monitor implementation of road safety measures, including emergency medical help to accident victims. The court urged the government to ensure better medical facilities on an experimental basis on highways and roads under state governments. The court also sought a report from respective ministers in the states within three months. They were directed to mention implementation of all laws pertaining to licensing, certification of fitness of vehicles, passenger/weight carrying capacity, use of road safety devices, adherence to road norms and deployment of adequate manpower for enforcement of existing provisions of law. Nevertheless, there is hardly any day when road accidents accompanied by violation of rules don’t claim lives in the state. The official data paints a grim picture of the situation, not only in the state but also in India where road accident occurs every minute and one person dies in every four minutes. The apex court’s announcement was particularly significant in the context of Jammu and Kashmir, where accidents have become common. Kashmir valley, in particular, is facing a rising graph of road accidents. Ironically some quarters even see the growing incidence of traffic mishaps as a mark of normalcy; the state government sometimes wickedly boasts that the deaths in traffic accidents have overtaken killings in the ongoing conflict. Considering the official figures for the past four years, the accidents have taken a heavy toll on human lives. Almost a thousand people have died a year which speaks volumes about the grim situation prevailing on roads in the state. No one can deny that the state has witnessed an unprecedented growth in the volume of traffic in recent years while roads have not expanded commensurately in length and width. The problem is also that traffic in the state has become messy and the Traffic Department has not gone for measures to regulate it effectively. The state has also failed to provide the required roads. Inadequate infrastructure is another problem hampering the smooth flow of traffic. The apex court’s directions need to be implemented in Jammu Kashmir in letter and spirit to make roads safe.  In addition to this, the government has to take additional measures to make the roads safe. The authorities must consider a ban on purchase of new vehicles for a period of at least three years. Issuance of permits must also be put on hold to limit the growing number of vehicles on the roads here.

