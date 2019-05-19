Police arrests two drug peddlers

May 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police in recent action against drug dealings in Srinagar has arrested two drug peddlers at a checkpoint near Nigeen and seized contraband substance from their possession.

A police spokesperson said two persons identified as Mohammad Abdullah Rishi son of Late Gh. Qadir and Mohammad Guroo son of Mohammad Sabir residents of Sumbal were arrested have been taken to Police Station Nigeen where they remain in custody.

Officers at the checkpoint has seized 500 grams of charas from their possession. A car bearing registration number HR03N 6865 has was also seized by the officers.

The spokesperson said in this regard, a case FIR No 43/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Nigeen and investigation has been taken up.

The spokesperson said that community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law.

“Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” said the spokesperson.

