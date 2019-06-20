Police arrests bootlegger

June 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Police arrested a bootlegger during a naka checking and recovered illicit liquor from his possession.

A police party led by SHO Soura intercepted an individual carrying a bag during a naka checking at main Chowk Soura Srinagar.

During search, 21 bottles of illicit liquor was recovered from the possession of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Sawariya Sheikh resident of Katchama, Kralpora.

A case FIR No. 48/2019 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Soura and investigation has been initiated.