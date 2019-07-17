July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Women’s College lifts trophy

Government College for Women MA Road Srinagar emerged winner of the inter-college table tennis tournament defeating Government Degree College Kargil by 2-0 in the final clash on Monday.

In the first match Qurat of Women’s College MA Road defeated the player of GDC Kargil 3-2.

Fatima of Women’s Srinagar defeated Dolma of GCW Kargil 3-0 in the second match.

The tournament was organised by Directorate of Physical Education, University of Kashmir in which 24 teams of the valley including Leh region participated.