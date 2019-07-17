About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inter-college table tennis tournament

Women’s College lifts trophy 

Government College for Women MA Road Srinagar emerged winner of the inter-college table tennis tournament defeating Government Degree College Kargil by 2-0 in the final clash on Monday.
In the first match Qurat of Women’s College MA Road defeated the player of GDC Kargil 3-2.
Fatima of Women’s Srinagar defeated Dolma of GCW Kargil 3-0 in the second match.
The tournament was organised by Directorate of Physical Education, University of Kashmir in which 24 teams of the valley including Leh region participated.

 

