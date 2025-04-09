Kashmir

Zojila Tunnel Project: Engagement of local youth in construction echoes in LA

Ganderbal, Apr 09 (ANI): A view of Asia's longest 14.5 km Zojila tunnel whose construction is underway, in Ganderbal on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Jammu, April 08: Questions surrounding the engagement of local youth in the construction of the Zojila Tunnel have surfaced in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, with concerns raised over job opportunities for residents of the Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.
The issue was brought to light through a question posed by MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, who sought clarification from the government on whether young people from the area were being adequately employed in the project being executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL).
In its response, the Public Works (R&B) Department confirmed that MEIL is undertaking the construction of the Zojila Tunnel under the supervision of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). It stated that during the completion of Part-I of the project, 70 per cent of the workforce comprised individuals from the local district.
However, the government acknowledged that following the completion of Part-I, a reduction in workforce was necessary due to decreased labour requirements in the next phase. It clarified that a small number of local workers had been disengaged, but stressed that this had been carried out in accordance with proper procedures, including the issuance of one-month advance notices.
Despite the retrenchments, government said that 60 per cent of the current workforce remains comprised of local residents. The matter has continued to attract public attention, with local representatives and community leaders urging sustained and enhanced employment of local youth in the ongoing and future phases of the landmark tunnel project.
The Zojila Tunnel, once completed, is expected to provide all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Leh and is widely regarded as a transformative infrastructure undertaking for the region. Local stakeholders are therefore pressing for greater economic inclusion and job security for communities most directly affected by its development.

 

 

 

