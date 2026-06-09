Zojila tunnel breakthrough today: Gadkari to witness historic milestone

Sonamarg, Jun 9: The Zojila tunnel project, Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel, is set to achieve a major breakthrough on Tuesday with the completion of over 13 km of excavation work, paving the way for all-weather road connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will witness the breakthrough blast at the project site near Minamarg, officials said.

Built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,500 crore, the strategic tunnel will bypass the treacherous Zojila Pass, which remains closed for several months each year due to heavy snowfall.

Once operational, it will ensure uninterrupted movement of goods, vehicles, and defence logistics across the Himalayan region.

Officials said the tunnel is expected to boost tourism, accelerate economic activity, and strengthen military logistics in the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The project is seen as a key step towards realising seamless year-round connectivity in the region. The breakthrough marks a significant engineering achievement in one of the country’s most challenging infrastructure corridors, they added. (KNS).