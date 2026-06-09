Zojila Tunnel breakthrough to boost J&K, Ladakh connectivity: LG Sinha

Minimarg, June 9: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday termed the breakthrough of the strategically crucial Zojila Tunnel a “historic milestone,” saying it will ensure all-weather connectivity between Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh while boosting economic growth, tourism and national security in the border region.

Addressing a gathering at the Zojila Eastern Portal, Sinha, congratulated the people of J&K and Ladakh and praised engineers, scientists and workers involved in the project for working in challenging conditions.

“I congratulate the people of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir and all those associated with this project who worked tirelessly in adverse weather conditions,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of connectivity in border areas, Sinha said improved road, air and rail networks over the past decade have played a key role in driving development.

He noted that previously neglected regions have now seen sustained infrastructure focus.The LG also thanked Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and his ministry for executing major infrastructure projects in J&K and Ladakh, saying these initiatives will significantly boost tourism and business activity.

Emphasising the strategic value of the tunnel, Sinha said it would strengthen national security in the sensitive border region while ensuring seamless movement throughout the year.

He expressed hope that the project would be completed soon and dedicated to the people, who have long awaited reliable connectivity.

Referring to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra beginning July 3, Sinha said improved connectivity would provide significant relief to pilgrims travelling to the shrine.

The Zojila Tunnel project is among India’s key strategic infrastructure initiatives, aimed at providing all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Ladakh, which remains cut off during winter due to heavy snowfall at Zojila Pass—(KNO)