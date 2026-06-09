Zojila Tunnel breakthrough marks major milestone; Gadkari, LG, CM attend event

Ganderbal, June 09 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday marked the symbolic excavation of the final rock wall of the Zojila Tunnel, in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The breakthrough, represents a significant milestone in the construction of the 13.15-kilometre Zojila Tunnel, which, once completed, will be the longest bi-directional road tunnel in Asia.

The project is expected to ensure all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh, while also boosting transportation, tourism and economic activity in the region—(KNO)