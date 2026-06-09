Zojila Tunnel breakthrough “historic milestone”, fulfils long-pending dream: CM Omar

Zojila, June 9 : Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday termed the Zojila Tunnel breakthrough a “historic milestone,” saying it fulfils a long-cherished goal of ensuring year-round connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony, CM Omar, congratulated the people of Ladakh and thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and his team for advancing the project to a stage where all-weather connectivity is now within reach.

He said the closure of the Zojila axis during winters had long caused hardship, and the tunnel would transform lives by improving access to education, healthcare, tourism, trade and commerce.

“The true impact of this tunnel will be reflected in the lives of local residents-students, patients and traders. This project will bring change that is difficult to fully measure today,” Omar said.

Expressing hope for early completion of the remaining work, the Chief Minister said the breakthrough marks the fulfilment of a key aspiration of the region.

However, he flagged another long-pending demand of Kargil residents, urging Gadkari to facilitate regular air connectivity to the region.

“We made serious efforts but could not succeed. I request Gadkari Sahib to help realise this demand of the people of Kargil,” he said, adding that improved air connectivity would further boost development and integration—(KNO)