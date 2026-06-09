Zojila Tunnel breakthrough “golden chapter’ in India’s infrastructure history: Nitin Gadkari

Ganderbal, June 9 : Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday termed the Zojila Tunnel breakthrough a “golden chapter” in India’s infrastructure history, saying it will serve as a lifeline for Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir by ensuring all-weather connectivity.

Addressing a press conference after the ceremony, Gadkari said the 14-km tunnel is among the country’s most significant infrastructure projects, built to global safety standards despite challenging terrain and harsh weather.

He praised engineers, workers and agencies involved in the project, noting construction was carried out at an altitude of around 3,000 metres in sub-zero temperatures, with nearly 80% of the workforce comprising local labour.

Gadkari said the project, prioritised after 2014, was executed successfully after multiple failed tender attempts earlier, and at a significantly lower cost than originally estimated.

Highlighting its impact, he said the tunnel will boost tourism, trade, economic activity and strategic mobility in the border region by ensuring seamless connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Union Minister also announced a series of new infrastructure projects for Ladakh, including the Rs 1,000-crore Leh South Bypass (48 km) and Rs 200-crore Leh North Bypass (7.6 km) to ease congestion and improve connectivity.

He said work on the 2.6-km Fatu La twin-tube tunnel, estimated at Rs 1,200 crore, will begin within three months, while the Rs 3,500-crore Tela Pass Tunnel project is in the final DPR stage, with contracts likely before March next year.

In addition, Gadkari announced the widening and upgradation of the Srinagar-Gumri road to further strengthen connectivity and complement the Zojila Tunnel.

He reiterated the Centre’s commitment to expanding infrastructure in the Himalayan region and ensuring year-round access to remote border areas—(KNO)