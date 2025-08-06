Zelenskyy says he had productive conversation with Trump on ending war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he had a “productive conversation” with US President Donald Trump, with the main focus on ending the war with Russia and coordinating positions between Kyiv and Washington.

Zelenskyy said the two leaders discussed achieving a “just and lasting peace” and expressed appreciation for Trump’s efforts to help end the conflict.

“It is truly a must to stop the killing as soon as possible, and we fully support this. Many months could have already passed without war, had Russia not been prolonging it,” Zelenskyy said in a statement shared on X.

Zelenskyy added that both sides exchanged assessments of the battlefield, particularly the rising number of Russian strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. He said President Trump was “fully informed” about the current situation and Moscow’s intensified assaults.

The two leaders also discussed sanctions on Russia. Zelenskyy said Russia’s economy continues to weaken under international pressure and that Trump’s strong stance on sanctions “can change a lot”.

“That’s exactly why Moscow is so sensitive to this prospect and President Trump’s resolve,” he added.

Zelenskyy confirmed that Ukraine and the US discussed broader European support, particularly defence aid from NATO countries. He highlighted that over $1 billion in American-made weapons had already been pledged by the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

“This cooperation with NATO countries will continue,” the Ukrainian President said.

He also revealed that a new bilateral defence agreement between Ukraine and the US, focused on drones, had been drafted.

“The draft agreement on drones has already been prepared by the Ukrainian side. We are ready to discuss it in detail and conclude it. One of the strongest agreements this could be,” Zelenskyy stated.

Zelenskyy ended his message by thanking the people of the United States for supporting Ukraine’s defence.

“Thank you to every American heart that supports our defense of life. Thank you, President Trump!” he said.

In a separate update, President Zelenskyy said that mercenaries from countries like China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and several African nations are fighting alongside Russian troops in the ongoing war.

The claim was made during his visit to front-line soldiers of the 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade in the Kharkiv region on Monday.

“Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has once again targeted India over its oil imports from Russia. In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump said the US would “substantially raise” the tariffs India pays for buying what he described as “massive amounts of Russian oil.”

“India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA. Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!” Trump wrote.

The post comes shortly after Trump announced a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian goods and signalled additional penalties over energy trade with Moscow. (ANI)