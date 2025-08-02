Zeerish Aslam from Shopian invited to President’s ‘At Home Reception’ for I-Day

Srinagar, Aug 01: Zeerish Aslam, a resident of Killora Malikgund, Shopian, has been invited by the President of India to attend the prestigious “At Home Reception” at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Independence Day 2025.The invitation, issued by the President’s Office, was delivered to Zeerish’s home by officials from the Department of Posts, Government of India, through the Shopian Post Office. As Zeerish is currently pursuing her studies in Delhi, her father, Mohammad Aslam, received the invitation on her behalf. The postal team delivering the invitation comprised Postman Maqsood Jehra, Subdivision Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad, and Postmaster Farooq Ahmad.Speaking over the phone from Delhi, Zeerish shared her excitement and said, “Being invited by the President of India for the ‘At Home Reception’ is a moment of immense pride, not only for me personally but for everyone who has supported my journey. Independence Day has always been a symbol of national pride, but this year, it carries an even deeper and more personal significance that I will treasure for a lifetime.”Zeerish’s outstanding performance in the Prerna Exam and the recognition by the President’s Office have brought immense pride to her family and the entire Shopian community, symbolising the spirit of excellence and empowerment in Jammu & Kashmir.Expressing immense pride, Mohammad Aslam said, “To receive an invitation from the President’s Office is a privilege we value beyond any award. This Independence Day, a moment of national pride for every citizen, has become profoundly meaningful for our family.”He, along with his brother Manzoor Ahmad, further added, “We are deeply indebted to the President of India for this gracious recognition. In an age where daughters are excelling across every sphere, Zeerish’s accomplishment reaffirms that belief. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the President’s Office, the Government of India, and the Union Territory administration for this honour, which will be cherished by our family forever.”