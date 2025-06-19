YSSGanderbal Engages Youth with Yoga Sessions & Sports Competitions

Srinagar, June 18: In a spirited build-up to the International Day of Yoga 2025, the Department of Youth Services and Sports District Ganderbal, Wednesday organized a series of Yoga sessions and inter-school zonal level sports events across the district, promoting physical well-being and active lifestyles among students.

At GHSS Ganderbal,an inspiring Yoga session was held with the participation of 110 girl students and staff members, where various Yoga Asanas were demonstrated with great enthusiasm. BHS Shallabugh also joined the initiative by hosting a combined Yoga session for boys and girls, registering a total participation of 73.The event emphasized the value of making Yoga a daily habit for a healthier life.BHSSWakura stood out with its impressive turnout, where 150 students participated in a school-based Yoga session, reflecting the growing interest in Yoga among youth. Similarly, MS Waskura organized its own Yoga session, contributing to the district-wide preparations for the June 21 celebration.Complementing the Yoga activities, multiple sports events were also organized by the zonal offices.In Zone Kangan, BHSS Manigam claimed victory in the U19 Girls Volleyball competition held at the Zonal Physical Education Office, Kijpara.With an integrated focus on mental, physical, and emotional well-being, YSS Ganderbal continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing holistic development among the student community.