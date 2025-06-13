YSS Promotes Grassroots Sports Across J&K!

Srinagar June 12: The Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) continues to foster a vibrant sports culture across J&K, with multiple districts hosting inter-zonal and inter-school competitions to encourage youth participation in athletics.

Ramban Kicks Off Under-14 & Under-17 Boys’ Tournament

The Inter-Zonal District Level Sports Tournament for Under-14 and Under-17 boys in Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and Volleyball commenced at DPL Ground, Ramban. The event was inaugurated by MLA Ramban, Arjun Singh Raju, who lauded the Department’s efforts in nurturing young talent. Over 335 student-athletes from six zones participated, displaying remarkable discipline and enthusiasm.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jagdesh Raj Sharma emphasized the role of sports in character-building and urged youth to stay away from harmful habits. The tournament is being conducted under the guidance of the Director General, YSS J&K.

Budgam Hosts Under-17 Girls’ Competitions

In Budgam, the Inter-Zonal District Level Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, and Volleyball competitions for Under-17 girls began at Sports Stadium Budgam. All 12 zones of the district are participating, showcasing spirited performances. The event, supervised by District Youth Services and Sports Officer Ghulam Hassan Lone, aims to promote fitness, teamwork, and competitive spirit among young athletes.

Baramulla Sees Massive Participation in Zonal Events

Baramulla witnessed a surge in sporting activities, with multiple zones conducting inter-school competitions: Zone Uri held Under-17 Boys’ Volleyball, Kho-Kho, and Kabaddi events with 135 participants, Zone Sopore organized Kho-Kho for Under-17 Girls at Subhana Stadium, featuring 160 athletes, Zone Wagoora saw 207 girls competing in Volleyball and Kho-Kho at HSS Wagoora, and Zone Dangerpora recorded 330 participants in girls’ Volleyball and Kho-Kho at HS Seelo.

District Youth Services and Sports Officer Zahoor Ahmad Wani commended the enthusiasm and reiterated the department’s commitment to grassroots sports development.

Anantnag Concludes Successful Sporting Events

Anantnag wrapped up a series of district-level competitions— Zone Bijbehara won the Under-17 Girls’ Handball Championship at HSS Wanpoh, Zone Achabal triumphed in the Inter-Zonal Baseball Tournament for Under-17 Boys, Zone Shangus held anti-drug pledge ceremonies alongside sports events, with 385 students participating. Zone Bheibehra saw 260 boys competing in Kabaddi, Zone Achabal hosted 271 girls in Volleyball, Kabaddi, and Kho-Kho, with Hanfia School Dialgam emerging as top performers

Pulwama Encourages Career in Sports

Pulwama’s zonal-level tournaments for boys and girls saw active participation, with District Youth Services and Sports Officer Talib Hussain urging youth to consider sports as a viable career option. Winners were felicitated, and officials were praised for organizing successful events.

Ganderbal Crowns Kho-Kho Champions

Ganderbal hosted the Inter-Zone District Level Kho-Kho Championship for Under-17 Boys at GCOPE Gadoora, where Zone Ganderbal defeated Zone Tullamulla in a thrilling final. Simultaneously, football trials for Under-19 boys and girls were held across zones to identify talent for higher-level competitions.