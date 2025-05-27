YSS Organise Sports activities in different sports zones across J&K

Srinagar May 26: In a spirited celebration of youth engagement and sportsmanship, the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K conducted a series of inter-school competitions across multiple zones, including Marwah, Inderwal, and Kishtwar, as part of its annual sports calendar. These events, held under the patronage of Director General YSS J&K, Rajinder Singh Tara showcased the enthusiasm and talent of young athletes.

Zone Inderwal hosted a dynamic lineup of competitions, featuring Kabaddi, Volleyball, Kho-Kho, Carrom, and Chess for boys in the U-14 and U-17 categories. The events saw enthusiastic participation from students across various schools, highlighting not only their athletic skills but also their mental agility and teamwork. The venues buzzed with energy as students, teachers, and officials came together to promote physical education, discipline, and camaraderie.

Meanwhile, Zone Kishtwar organized the U-17 Boys Football competition, which drew impressive participation and captivated spectators with its high level of skill and sportsmanship. Simultaneously, Zone Marwah conducted Chess, Carrom, and Tug of War events, with the latter generating particular excitement among participants and onlookers alike. Selected players from these zonal competitions will now advance to the inter-zonal district-level events, where they will represent their zones and further refine their abilities under expert guidance. The Department remains committed to nurturing fitness, discipline, and leadership among youth through structured sports initiatives.

In a parallel development, inter-zonal district-level competitions for Football, Badminton, Table Tennis (U-14 & U-17 Boys), Yoga (U-14 & U-17), and Gymnastics (U-14 Girls) commenced today at the Indoor Complex M.A. Stadium Jammu. The event was inaugurated by District Youth Services and Sports Officer Jammu along with conveners and technical officials. Conducted under the directions of Director General YSS, the competitions began with great enthusiasm, emphasizing discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition.

The events included Boys U-14 Kabaddi and Girls U-14 & U-17 Chess. The DYSSO Doda graced the occasion, encouraging participants to stay away from harmful substances and highlighting how sports foster physical fitness and personal excellence. The initiative aims to channel youth energy into positive pursuits, shaping them into responsible and confident individuals. Around 250 students participated in these events, demonstrating remarkable zeal. Meanwhile, in Poonch, a two-day district-level Table Tennis competition for U-14 and U-17 Boys and Girls began at the Sports Stadium. DYSSO Poonch, inaugurated the event, which featured 30 top players from the district. The competition is being conducted under the technical supervision of officials.

In Ramban, the YSS Department successfully organized inter-school zonal-level competitions, with Zone Ramban hosting events at District Police Lines, Chandrog. The tournament featured Kabaddi, Kho-Kho, and Cricket for U-17 Girls, with 132 participants. Similarly, in Budgam, inter-school zonal-level competitions are in full swing under the leadership of District YSS Officer Budgam. Zone Beerwah conducted U-14 Badminton for boys and girls, while Zone B.K. Pora held U-17 Boys Volleyball. Zone Hardpanzoo organized a U-17 and U-19 Girls Kabaddi Tournament, beginning with a Nasha Mukt Bharat pledge, and Zone Budgam hosted a boys’ volleyball competition.

In Bandipora, sports Zone Sumbal successfully organized the U-14 Boys Kabaddi competition at the Indoor Sports Stadium, Shadipora, with 140 participants. The event, led by Activity Incharge Hajin, emphasized discipline and sportsmanship, with special appreciation for the field staff’s dedication.