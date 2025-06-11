YSS Fosters Young Sports Talent with Thrilling District & Zonal Competitions!

Srinagar June 10: Youth Services and Sports Department’s (YSS) ongoing District Level Football Competitions for Under-17 Boys in Kupwara witnessed another day of intense action as young athletes competed fiercely for a place in the district team, which will represent Kupwara at the Inter-District Provincial Level.

The day’s proceedings were formally inaugurated by the Headmaster of BHS Natnusaa, along with the Activity Incharge from the office of DYSSO Kupwara and other senior officials. The competitions are being held in line with the approved Activity Calendar for the year 2025–26.

The matches featured high-octane encounters, with young footballers displaying exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship. The event not only highlighted the raw talent in the district but also underscored the growing enthusiasm for sports among Kupwara’s youth.

Meanwhile the Department Successfully Concludes Inter-Zonal Volleyball, Kabaddi & Kho-Kho Competitions in Budgam. The Inter-Zonal District Level competitions for boys in Volleyball, Kabaddi, and Kho-Kho were organised with participation of many enthusiastic student players. These events are being organised under the guidance of DG Youth Services and Sports J&K.

Teams from all 12 sports zones of the district participated with great enthusiasm, exhibiting excellent sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

Simultaneously the District Youth Services and Sports Office Anantnag successfully concluded the District Level Inter-Zonal Handball Tournament for Boys and Girls in the U-14 age group at Higher Secondary School, Wanpoh. The event was supervised by officials appointed by the Directorate of Youth Services and Sports J&K.

In the Boys’ section, six sports zones participated, with Zone Anantnag emerging as the winner and Zone Srigufwara securing the runner-up position. A total of 72 boys showcased commendable performances. Simultaneously, the Girls’ tournament saw Zone Srigufwara clinching the winner’s title, while Zone Bijbehara finished as runner-up, with 60 girls participating.

Additionally, ZPEO Achabal organized the Run for Unity and Unity Pledge events at High School Brinty and MS Shelipora, witnessing participation from 150 students. These initiatives aimed at fostering national unity and peace. YSS also successfully inaugurated its Inter-School Zonal Level Tournament for Under-14 Boys at BHSS Pampore, featuring Kho-Kho, Volleyball, and Kabaddi. The event was inaugurated by the Zonal Physical Education Officer (ZPEO) Pampore in the presence of Departmental officials. A large number of boys from the Government and private educational institutions participated enthusiastically, reflecting the zone’s commitment to nurturing sporting excellence. In central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, YSS conducted U-14 Cricket Selection Trials in Kangan Zone. A total of 56 young cricketers from various schools showcased their skills, aiming to secure a spot in the District Level Inter-Zone Cricket Competition. Departmental selectors meticulously assessed the players, ensuring the formation of a competitive team. Similarly the Department of Youth Services and Sports has launched a series of zonal-level sports activities to engage young athletes across different age groups. Sports Zone Amirakadal hosted a U-14 football tournament at Polo Ground, featuring 92 boys, while Zone Rainawari conducted Kabaddi selection trials for 30 girls at GHSS Rainawari. Additionally, DYSSO Srinagar chaired a meeting with Zonal Physical Education Officers to discuss preparations for International Yoga Day celebrations.