YSS Celebrates Independence Day with Patriotic Zeal & Unity

Srinagar, Aug 15: The UT of J&K Friday resonated with patriotic fervour as the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) joined citizens across districts in celebrating the 79th Independence Day with grandeur and enthusiasm. From Srinagar to Rajouri, Baramulla to Kishtwar, and Doda, the tricolour soared high as officials, security personnel, and citizens came together to honour the sacrifices of freedom fighters and reaffirm their commitment to a progressive India. According to a statement issued here, in Srinagar, the YSS Kashmir, in collaboration with the 14th BN SSB G Company Wazir Bagh, marked the occasion with a solemn flag-hoisting ceremony at the Youth Hostel Campus. The Joint Director YSS Kashmir emphasized the department’s pivotal role in fostering national unity through sports, stating, “Through sports, the Department of Youth Services and Sports is contributing towards nation-building by nurturing discipline, teamwork, and patriotism among the youth.” The event concluded with the distribution of sweets among attendees, symbolizing communal harmony. Baramulla witnessed a vibrant celebration at the Mini Secretariat, where the Chief Education Officer unfurled the national flag alongside DYSSO Baramulla and heads of various departments. The gathering resonated with the national anthem, reflecting a collective pledge to uphold the ideals of freedom and progress. Notably, athletes who have represented Jammu and Kashmir at the national level participated in a special March Past at Showkat Ali Stadium, showcasing the district’s sporting excellence and the YSS’s efforts in nurturing talent. Kishtwar’s historic Chowgan Ground became a hub of patriotic energy as the DDC Chairperson led the flag-hoisting ceremony, joined by senior officials including the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Additional Superintendent of Police. A ceremonial parade featuring contingents from J&K Police, CRPF, CISF, and NCC highlighted the unity and discipline of India’s security forces. The DDC Chairperson paid homage to freedom fighters and extended condolences to families affected by recent tragedies, underscoring the spirit of compassion and resilience. In Doda, the Sports Stadium buzzed with pride as the DDC Chairman hoisted the flag amid renditions of the national anthem by students. The parade, comprising contingents from SSB, CRPF, J&K Police, and NCC, was a testament to the district’s disciplined spirit. The Chairman lauded developmental milestones, including enhanced road connectivity, electrification projects, and successful welfare schemes, while honouring the sacrifices of the past. Rajouri’s District Police Line Ground echoed with nationalistic pride as the DDC Chairman unfurled the tricolour amidst a stirring anthem performance by students. The parade’s precision and grace were met with applause, while the Chairman’s address highlighted Rajouri’s strides in infrastructure, power supply, and social welfare initiatives, reaffirming the district’s dedication to inclusive growth. The Department of Youth Services and Sports continues to play a transformative role in shaping the future through sports and community engagement, embodying the spirit of Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat