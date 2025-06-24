Politics

YRS protests against mandatory Urdu in NT exams

‘Gross injustice with Jammu youth’

Arvind Sharma
1 Min Read

Jammu, Jun 23: A large contingent of Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) members on Monday staged a protest here against the government’s decision to make Urdu a compulsory subject in the upcoming Naib Tehsildar recruitment exams.
Several YRS members also gathered at Tawi Bridge in Jammu, where they blocked traffic to voice their opposition.
“We are not opposed to any language,” said Vikram Singh, President of YRS, while addressing reporters. “However, making Urdu mandatory for Naib Tehsildar recruitment is a gross discrimination against the youth of Jammu.”
Notably, many aspirants for the Naib Tehsildar exams also joined the protest, expressing their discontent.
It is important to mention that the government has mandated Urdu as a compulsory subject for the Naib Tehsildar recruitment exams scheduled for 2025.
Carrying placards, the protestors and aspirants gathered in front of the Maharaja Hari Singh Statue on Tawi Bridge, where they staged a demonstration and blocked traffic for several hours.
The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma recently submitted a letter to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, urging the revocation of the decision to make Urdu compulsory, citing it as a grave injustice to the youth of the Jammu region.

