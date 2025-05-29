Youth’s body recovered after four days from Jhelum

The body of a 24-year-old youth who jumped into the River Jhelum near Zainakadal Bridge on May 26 was recovered on Thursday morning, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the body of Umar, a resident of Kawdara, Srinagar, was retrieved by joint teams of SDRF and River Police after three days of continuous search efforts.

He said, the body was recovered from the same stretch of the river where the youth was last seen. The body has been sent for medico-legal formalities and will be handed over to the family later.

Police have already taken cognizance of the matter—(KNO)