Youth will create a brighter future of J&K and ensure long-lasting peace, prosperity: LG Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program at Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora.

Yuva Connect is a flagship initiative under Viksit Bharat-Yuva Connect Program launched by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the transformative platform for youth engagement which aims to bridge the gap between young citizens and policymakers while empowering youth to become active stakeholders in nation-building.

He said the initiative is a step toward fostering structured youth engagement and building a stronger link between young citizens and policymakers.

“Viksit Bharat Yuva Connect Program aims to create a platform where youth can share ideas, engage in policy dialogues and be inspired to contribute actively to India’s development journey towards Viksit Bharat.

The Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had outlined four main objectives for Youth Connect: Engage, Encourage, Enable and Inspire. Leveraging the MY Bharat platform, the program emphasizes fostering dialogue, participatory governance, and leadership development among India’s youth, thereby preparing them to contribute effectively to the country’s growth and development journey towards 2047.

The program is designed to inspire young minds to engage actively in civic and national issues. It creates structured opportunities for youth to share their ideas, participate in policy dialogues, and articulate their perspectives on matters of national importance,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor encouraged the youth of J&K to lead India’s development journey and provide innovative solutions to the nation’s pressing challenges.

“Youth will create a brighter future of J&K and ensure long-lasting peace and prosperity. In this 21st century, despite constant change and challenges, it is our youth— our most valuable asset—who possesses the power to drive the socio-economic revolution. Jammu and Kashmir, brimming with infinite possibilities, is empowering its aspiring youth with abundant resources and opportunities,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Move ahead with the resolve of Nation-First. Adopt the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s “Panch Pran” resolution. Qualities like Initiative, Leadership, Self-Confidence, Persistence, Imagination and Courage to learn from failure will guide you on the path of Viksit Bharat’s journey, the Lieutenant Governor told the youth.

He congratulated the Vice Chancellor and faculty members of IUST for implementing progressive reforms in the last few years which contributed to transform J&K’s higher education sector and also inspiring the higher educational institutions across the country. This is the right time IUST should work on establishing a semiconductor lab, he said.

“We can achieve the resolution of Viksit Bharat only when J&K is Viksit, when our districts are Viksit, and most importantly our Universities are Viksit and play an important role in our economic growth. I am proud that the IUST is working with this resolve in true letter and spirit,” the Lieutenant Governor further said.

Paying tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Lieutenant Governor urged the youth to dedicate themselves fully to building a brighter future for India and an inclusive society, as envisioned by Sardar Patel.

The Lieutenant Governor also reiterated his resolve to combat the drug menace, taking a firm pledge to make every university in Jammu and Kashmir drug-free.

He emphasized that only drug-free campuses can contribute to nation-building, a goal achievable through a few key initiatives.

The anti-drug drive must begin at the admission level, encouraging every student to take an oath to stay away from drugs. Every university should establish a ‘Say No To Drugs Student Committee’, supervised by faculty members, which will serve as an Early Warning Mechanism.

Universities must create a confidential reporting system and provide needy students with assured access to support via helplines like Tele-Manas. In addition to counselling and support systems, drug de-addiction content should be incorporated into the academic curriculum, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the winners of pre-events including Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, Debate Competitions, and extended his best wishes for the upcoming main event on August 12th. This significant day will see the formal launch of the “Viksit Bharat – Yuva Connect Program” by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who will simultaneously engage with students and faculty across 1,339 universities.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor administered Viksit Bharat Shapath, a collective pledge affirming their commitment to the nation’s progress. He also released the University’s publication and IUST’s institutional development plan for achieving academic excellence and making the university future ready.

Prof Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Vice Chancellor IUST presented a special presentation on how the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 is being integrated into the university’s Institutional Development Plan (IDP), covering administrative, academic, research, and outreach activities down to the department and center levels.

Yuva Samvad, an open dialogue session among the students was also held, focusing on civic responsibilities, national development, and current issues, followed by the screening of the “Sardar @150” video, a visual tribute to the life and legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Shri Shantmanu, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department, Shri Basharat Qayoom, Deputy Commissioner Pulwama; Prof. A. H. Moon, Dean Academic Affairs; Prof. Abdul Wahid, Registrar, IUST; senior officials, HoDs, faculty members and students were present.