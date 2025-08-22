Youth voices now roar in stadiums, not streets: LG Sinha

Srinagar, Aug 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the Khelo India Water Sports Festival 2025 at the iconic Dal Lake in Srinagar on Thursday, calling on participating athletes to become brand ambassadors of a transformed Jammu and Kashmir and to carry forward the message of peace, progress, and sporting excellence.

Welcoming over 800 athletes from 28 States and Union Territories, LG Sinha described the event as a milestone that projects Jammu and Kashmir as the emerging Water Sports Capital of India. He said the Union Territory has undergone a “remarkable transformation” in recent years, and that the voices of youth are now heard in stadiums, not in the streets.

“There are no bandh or hartal calendars now. Today, calendars in J&K are filled with sporting events like Khelo India. This change is not just visible — it’s something the entire nation is proud of,” LG Sinha said in his address at SKICC on the banks of Dal Lake.

Sinha emphasised that sports, especially water sports, hold infinite possibilities for building team spirit, promoting national integration, and uniting people across regions and cultures. He urged the youth to aim for international water sports competitions, stating, “Unless we set our sights high, we cannot reach the top.”

“Sports have the power to transform societies. It not only brings discipline and determination but also prevents youth from falling prey to anti-social activities and drug abuse,” he said.

Reflecting on the past, LG Sinha noted that Jammu and Kashmir had endured a three-decade-long dark period, but is now witnessing a new era of development and opportunity.

“Our youth, who once faced immense hardships, are now participating in national and international competitions, shoulder to shoulder with their peers across India. They are the new face of J&K,” he said.

He called on visiting athletes to act as storytellers of change when they return home. “Tell your communities how schools and colleges in Kashmir are now open year-round, how playgrounds are buzzing with youthful energy, and how dreams are being realized through sports,” he said.

The LG credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Sports Ministry for the rapid development of sports infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir, especially in rural areas.

“From just 3-4 lakh youth engaging in sports before 2019, the number has now surged to 30-40 lakh annually,” he noted, describing it as an “unprecedented leap” that reflects the UT’s emergence as a sporting powerhouse.

Since 2020, Jammu and Kashmir has successfully hosted five editions of the Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg, which Sinha called the winter sports capital of India. Now, with water sports gaining momentum, summer tourism and the local economy are expected to benefit as well.

“Your unity in diversity reflects the spirit of India. Winning or losing is secondary — it is the participation and sportsmanship that strengthen the bonds between athletes and regions,” the LG told the participants.

He also thanked the Union Sports Ministry, Sports Authority of India, J&K Sports Council, and all sports veterans and enthusiasts for making the event possible.

Addressing the recent cloudbursts in Kishtwar and Kathua, LG Sinha assured full government support to the affected families. “Nature has been testing us, but we stand strong. The administration is committed to ensuring every kind of help reaches the victims,” he said.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh L. Mandaviya, declared the Water Sports Festival open via a video message, extending his best wishes to the participants and praising Srinagar for hosting the historic national event.

In his video message, Dr.Mandaviya said, “Today, as athletes take to Kashmir’s Dal Lake with zeal to create history, the spectacle will thrill sports lovers and project the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. I extend my best wishes to all participants and proudly declare the Khelo India Water Sports Festival open.”

He added, “Since 2014, under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has aimed to become a global sporting powerhouse. The Khelo India initiative has catalyzed sporting events nationwide, and we are proud to introduce water sports here in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Dr.Mandaviya emphasized the government’s vision through the Khelo Bharat Niti (National Sports Policy) to make sports a part of everyday life — “HarGharKhel, Ghar-GharKhel.” He also highlighted the recent passage of the National Sports Governance Bill 2025, heralding historic reforms in sports governance.

SmtRaksha Nikhil Khadse noted,

“Water sports are thrilling, especially against Kashmir’s natural beauty. These Games inspire youth to engage in sport and adventure. India’s abundant water bodies and terrain offer immense potential. It is PM Modi’s dream to uplift our sporting culture, and events like these, alongside the Winter Games, provide outstanding opportunities.”