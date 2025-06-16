Youth Power on Display as U-17 Boys’ Sports Finals Conclude at HSS Uttersoo

Srinagar, June 15: The final day of the Under-17 boys’ Volleyball, Kabaddi, and Kho-Kho competitions, organised by the Zonal Physical Education Office (ZPEO) Shangus, culminated in a spirited celebration of youth sportsmanship at Higher Secondary School (HSS) Uttersoo.

The day began with an anti-drug pledge, underscoring the importance of promoting a healthy and drug-free lifestyle among the youth. This was followed by the much-anticipated finals, where students demonstrated remarkable skill, agility, and teamwork. A total of 368 students participated in the competitions, showcasing enthusiasm and competitive zeal. In Volleyball, HSS Chittergul claimed victory, with HSS Shangus finishing as runners-up. In Kabaddi, HSS Chittergul once again emerged as champions, while HS Shergund secured second place. The Kho-Kho title went to HS Shergund, with HSS Uttersoo as runners-up. The winners were awarded trophies and certificates in the presence of dignitaries, recognising their hard work and dedication. ZPEO Shangus lauded the participating schools and extended gratitude to HSS Uttersoo for hosting the event with exemplary coordination. The competitions were hailed as a testament to the rising interest and commitment toward physical education and sports in the Shangus zone.