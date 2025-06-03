Breaking

Youth killed, 2 injured in Qazigund accident

A teenage boy was killed and two others were injured after a motorcycle they were riding collided with a bus on Tuesday evening, officials said.

An official told that the accident took place at Bonigam on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, involving a motorcycle and a school bus.

He said one boy died on the spot, while two others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to a hospital for treatment, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Sanif Salam Bhat, son of Abdul Salam Bhat, resident of Bonigam. They have been identified as Huzaif Nawaz Bhat, son of Nawaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Baihama and Zaid Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Shafi Shah, resident of Baihama.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident—(KNO)

3 SPs repatriated from ACB, 6 Others posted in Anti-Graft Body
Appropriate action will be taken on complaints against schools demanding admission fee: DSEK
Govt working on multipronged strategy for revival, holistic development of Sericulture sector across J&K
J&K Cable Car Corporation displays remarkable empathy, swiftly retrieves mortal remains of fallen soldier
20 vehicles challaned, 2 blacklisted in Shopian for violations: ARTO
