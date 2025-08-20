Youth injured after being attacked with pen in Srinagar, hospitalised

A youth was injured after allegedly being attacked by another youth with a pen in Khimber area of Srinagar on Wednesday. officials said.

An official told the youth, identified as Sahil Ahmad Ganie son of Abdul Hameed Ganie, was assaulted in the main chowk Khimber by another youth.

“The youth received injuries after being attacked with a pen. The reason behind the altercation between the two individuals was not immediately known,” he said.

The official added the injured youth has been hospitalised, while police have taken cognisance of the matter—(KNO)