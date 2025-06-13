Youth Fitness, Sporting Excellence Must Be Top Priority: Chief Secretary  

Srinagar, June 12: In a significant move to harness the power of youth and channel their energies into productive and health-enhancing pursuits, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, Thursday chaired a high-level meeting to review the performance and roadmap of the Youth Services and Sports Department (YS&S). The meeting witnessed vibrant discussions on expanding the sporting landscape of the Union Territory and enhancing youth engagement through structured and inclusive initiatives.

Calling the Department’s role vital in building a fit, focused, and drug-free society, the Chief Secretary underlined the transformative power of sports in shaping personalities, cultivating discipline, and deterring youth from harmful distractions like substance abuse. He emphasized that increased community participation in sports must become a key pillar of public health and social development in the UT. The Department should aim to bring every young person into the fold of some sporting discipline. This not only nurtures physical well-being but fosters a sense of purpose, teamwork and self-control, Dulloo remarked.

He applauded the strides made in strengthening sports infrastructure* which he said now rivals national benchmarks. Encouraging the optimal utilization of newly created stadiums, indoor arenas, and playgrounds across the UT, the Chief Secretary urged the department to aspire towards organizing more mega sporting events that can spotlight local talent and inspire wider participation.

Recognizing the natural water bodies as untapped potential for adventure and water sports, Dulloo also directed officials to initiate water-based sporting activities at Manasbal Lake and to explore competitive events at Ranjit Sagar Lake in Kathua, adding a thrilling dimension to the UT’s sports repertoire. The meeting also marked a milestone celebration with the release of the Annual Sports Calendar, alongside beautifully curated coffee table books and compendiums that capture J&K’s remarkable journey in sports. These publications showcase the Department’s achievements, the growth of infrastructure, and the rising graph of talent emerging from every corner of the UT.

The Commissioner Secretary, YS&S, Sarmad Hafeez, in his remarks, gave a panoramic view of the sporting ecosystem in the UT. He informed that millions of youth have been directly or indirectly engaged in various sports activities organized at the block, district, and UT levels. The Department, he noted, has created dozens of world-class infrastructure facilities over the past few years, many of which now align with national and even international standards. He reiterated that the day is not far when Jammu and Kashmir’s sports infrastructure will be counted among the best in the country, adding that the Department is also collaborating with national sports associations to host major events in the region. Secretary of J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul, also made a detailed presentation outlining the Council’s efforts in tournament organization, grassroots coaching, and infrastructure upgradation. She highlighted the impact of trained coaches across disciplines and expressed confidence that, with continued support and planning, J&K’s athletes will soon rank among the country’s finest. with a renewed commitment to nurture sporting talent, promote physical fitness, and build robust sports.