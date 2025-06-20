Sports

Youth Embrace Wellness Through Yoga Sessions

Srinagar, June 19: In a proactive stride toward promoting health and mindfulness among students, the Department of Youth Services and Sports, District Ganderbal, Thursday organized a fresh series of Yoga awareness sessions across multiple schools in the district as a lead-up to the International Day of Yoga 2025.At Government Girls Higher Secondary School Ganderbal, the atmosphere was filled with energy and discipline as 110 girl students, along with staff members, actively participated in a detailed Yoga session. Various postures and breathing exercises were practiced, fostering a sense of inner calm and physical vitality.Demonstrating strong student engagement, GHSS Nunner saw 100 girl students participating in its on-campus Yoga event. GHS Shallabugh also recorded active participation from 100 students both boys and girls during their structured Yoga practice. The Department of Youth Services and Sports, Ganderbal, continues to engage young minds across its zones, reinforcing the theme of “Yoga for Self and Society” as the district eagerly prepares to mark the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

