Youth attacked with sharp-edged weapon near Zero Bridge, hospitalized

An 18-year-old youth sustained injuries after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon near Zero Bridge, Rajbagh Srinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

He said the injured was soon taken to the hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

He was later identified as Imran Bilal Shah (18), son of Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Natipora, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the matter and further investigation is underway—(KNO)