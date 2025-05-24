Breaking

Yousmarg to be developed as next Gulmarg: Speaker Legislative Assembly

Inaugurates Rs. 1.88 cr PHC at Nagbal

RK Online Desk
BUDGAM, MAY 24: Speaker, Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Abdul Rahim Rather, today said that special focus will be laid on developing the scenic tourist destination Yousmarg as the next Gulmarg.

He made these remarks while inaugurating a newly constructed Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Nagbal, in Charar-i-Sharief Constituency, built at an estimated cost of Rs. 1.88 crore.

Highlighting the government’s vision, the Speaker stated that Yousmarg will be equipped with all modern tourist facilities including a gondola, all-weather connectivity, skiing and other recreational and basic amenities. He emphasised that this development of Yousmarg will significantly uplift the socio-economic conditions of the local population living in kandi area.

Speaking on the importance of the health sector, the Speaker noted that the newly inaugurated PHC will provide essential medical services to the residents of Nagbal and adjoining Kandi areas. He said that the building, completed at a cost of Rs. 1.53 crore, will require an additional Rs. 35 lakh for construction of a boundary wall, landscaping and development of the approach road.

The Speaker said that the PHC is equipped to offer ECG, dental care, gynecology services, separate male and female wards and minor operation theatre facilities. He inspected various sections of the facility, including the general wards, minor OT, dental unit, immunization area and took stock of availability of medicine at pharmacy section.

He remarked that the establishment of this health centre will minimize the need for residents to travel long distances to avail medical services in Srinagar or Charar-i-Sharief.

The Speaker also highlighted sanctioning of other PHC buildings across the constituency, including, Kanir, Tilsara, Nowpora, Hushroo, Nilnag, Bonen, Watkalu, as well as the Sub-District Hospitals at Charar-i-Sharief, Pakherpora and Nagam, all of which are functional and catering to local healthcare needs.

“Work on PHC Challein Chhotnar and other health and educational projects will also be expedited and dedicated to the general public soon,” he said.
The Speaker reiterated that, alongside overall infrastructure development, particular attention will be given to improving the health and education sectors in Charar-i-Sharief.

“Under the Aspirational Plan for Surasyar and Pakherpora, additional funds shall be utilized on improvement of health and education sectors,” Speaker said.

He further assured that all pending development projects including macadamization of all main and inner roads in Charar-i-Sharief will be completed on priority and dedicated to the public at the earliest.

During the visit, several public delegations met the Speaker and presented their demands and grievances. He gave them a patient hearing and assured that all genuine concerns will be taken up with the concerned authorities for prompt redressal.

Among others, ADC Budgam Mehraj-ud-Din Shah, CEO Yousmarg Development Authority Bilal Khurshid, SDM Chadoora Primrose Bashir, CMO Budgam, Dr. Gulzar, Assistant Director Health, Dr Sabha and other senior officers and officials were also present on the occasion.

