Young JKAS Officer DSP Aamir Amin Bhat from Langate dies of heart attack

In a tragic turn of events, DSP Aamir Amin Bhat (JKAS), a resident of Ujroo Langate, passed away due to a sudden heart attack.

Aamir Amin had recently qualified the prestigious JKAS examination in 2024 and was widely regarded as a bright and committed officer with a promising future in public service. Known for his humility, dedication, and academic excellence, his untimely demise has left the local community and administrative circles in deep shock.

Family sources confirmed that the young officer suffered a massive heart attack. Condolences have been pouring in from across the region, with colleagues, friends, and civil society expressing grief over the loss of such a dynamic and talented individual.

Funeral prayers will be held at his native village in Ujroo, Langate. (KNS)