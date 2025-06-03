You will return with dignity and together we will restore peace: Mehbooba Mufti to Kashmiri Pandits

On the occasion of the annual Kheer Bhawani mela, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, where she welcomed Kashmiri Pandits and urged for their dignified return to the Valley.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Mufti addressed members of the community in their native Kashmiri language, saying:

“Insha Allah thuie yuu waps, ma kurr azh dua thuie gasiv ba izzat tareeks path waps yinn, yeti Kasheer karov aes yukwatie aman bahaal, thundi warie gasi na kenh.”

(“Absolutely, God willing, you will return. I have prayed for your honorable return.Together, we will restore peace. Nothing is possible without you.”)

Mufti stressed that peace in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be achieved without the return and reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits. “They have a stake in Kashmir. A lasting solution is not possible unless they come back and live here with dignity,” she added.

Her remarks underscore the emotional and political significance of the Pandits’ return and the need for inclusive dialogue in the Valley. The Kheer Bhawani mela continues to serve as a symbol of communal harmony and cultural continuity for the displaced community.(KNS)