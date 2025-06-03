BreakingJammu and Kashmir News

You will return with dignity and together we will restore peace: Mehbooba Mufti to Kashmiri Pandits

Agencies
Agencies
1 Min Read

On the occasion of the annual Kheer Bhawani mela, former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal, where she welcomed Kashmiri Pandits and urged for their dignified return to the Valley.

According to Kashmir News Service (KNS), Mufti addressed members of the community in their native Kashmiri language, saying:

“Insha Allah thuie yuu waps, ma kurr azh dua thuie gasiv ba izzat tareeks path waps yinn, yeti Kasheer karov aes yukwatie aman bahaal, thundi warie gasi na kenh.”

(“Absolutely, God willing, you will return. I have prayed for your honorable return.Together, we will restore peace. Nothing is possible without you.”)

Mufti stressed that peace in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be achieved without the return and reintegration of Kashmiri Pandits. “They have a stake in Kashmir. A lasting solution is not possible unless they come back and live here with dignity,” she added.

Her remarks underscore the emotional and political significance of the Pandits’ return and the need for inclusive dialogue in the Valley. The Kheer Bhawani mela continues to serve as a symbol of communal harmony and cultural continuity for the displaced community.(KNS)

 

India, US seeking bilateral settlement on longstanding WTO disputes, says Piyush Goyal
Police conducts training module on investigation of NDPS Cases in Kupwara
Hockey World Cup 2023: India fail to qualify for quarter-finals, lose to New Zealand in penalty shootout
Pak FM Bilawal Bhutto calls India “friend”, stutters and corrects it to “neighbouring country”
India will have more than 140 mn air passengers in FY 2024: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Share This Article
Previous Article Current normalcy will pave the way for return of Kashmiri Pandits: BJP’s Sunil Sharma
Next Article AIIMS Awantipora a flagship project that has potential to transform healthcare landscape of Kashmir: Sakeena Itoo
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

LG Sinha visits Balidan Stambh in Srinagar
Breaking
AIIMS Awantipora a flagship project that has potential to transform healthcare landscape of Kashmir: Sakeena Itoo
Breaking Health
Current normalcy will pave the way for return of Kashmiri Pandits: BJP’s Sunil Sharma
Breaking Jammu and Kashmir News
Dy CM reviews progress on development works at J&K Resident Commission
Breaking