Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday Extended Greetings to the people on 11th International Yoga Day.

In a post on X, Office of LG wrote, “Greetings to the people on 11th International Yoga Day. The decadal celebration this year is an opportunity for all to celebrate unity of mind, body & promote harmony in society.”

“Yoga is a gift of India to world. Let’s all practice Yoga for healthier lifestyle and healthier J&K.”the post reads.