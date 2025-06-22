Yoga an invaluable gift of ancient tradition: MLA Ahsan Pardesi

Srinagar, Jun 21: Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Lal Chowk, Ahsan Pardesi presided over the International Day of Yoga celebrations here as the chief guest. The event was observed at the iconic heritage site Group of Arched Terraces/Structural Complex, Pari Mahal, Srinagar, by the Archaeological Survey of India, Srinagar Circle.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation under the global theme for this year, ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health,’ emphasising harmony between humanity and nature, and promoting wellness at both individual and planetary levels.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Lal Chowk highlighted the relevance of yoga in today’s world. He said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of our ancient tradition. It enhances not just individual health, but connects us with the larger goal of environmental balance and collective well-being.”

“Celebrating Yoga Day at a historic site like Pari Mahal is a beautiful reminder of our roots and responsibilities,” the MLA added.

The event also witnessed the presence of Padma Shri awardee, Faisal Ali Dar, a celebrated sports personality from Jammu and Kashmir, and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Government of Jammu and Kashmir, as guests of honour. Both dignitaries appreciated the initiative and underscored the benefits of incorporating yoga in daily life.

Students from Syed Meerak Shah High School, Shalimar, Iqbal Mission High School, Brain Nishat, and scholars from the faculty of Agricultural Sciences, SKUAST-Kashmir, actively participated in the yoga demonstration sessions conducted by trained instructors.

Earlier, the celebration commenced with an introductory talk on the essence and benefits of yoga in promoting physical, mental, and environmental health. The mass yoga session included common asanas, breathing exercises, and meditation techniques aimed at holistic wellness. The event concluded with the distribution of participation certificates