“Yet another theatrical tantrum”: Sajad Lone mocks CM Omar Abdullah’s resignation remarks

Peoples Conference President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone, delivered a scathing critique of National Conference leadership, questioning their ethical consistency and the sincerity of their rhetoric framing Chief Minister’s resignation as a path to restoring Jammu & Kashmir’s statehood.

In a strongly-worded statement, Lone asserted that “In the history of NC nobody has ever resigned. Nobody will ever resign in the future,” accusing that the party “believes in the maxim. Power at any cost.”

To substantiate his claim, Lone cited several examples, including NC’s stance of not resigning when “Autonomy resolution was rejected by the Union Government, when current CM sahib was a union minister in the government which rejected the autonomy resolution.”

Referring to the abrogation of Article 370, Lone remarked that on “5 August they had 3 MPs in the parliament. None of them resigned.” He contrasted this with a notable moment in the party’s history, pointing out that “In 1989 Farooq Sahib resigned when law and order had broken down completely and the entire NC council of ministers fled the valley.”

Dismissing the Chief Minister’s recent remarks on resignation, Lone called them “yet another series of theatrical tantrums,” and added, “CM Sahib’s statement that he would resign if it paves way for statehood” was hollow, emphasizing that “till date the assembly has not passed a resolution on statehood. That describes his seriousness on the issue.”

Without mincing words, Lone threw a direct challenge at Omar Abdullah: “You really mean business. Resign. We all will resign. And sit on protest in Jantar Mantar.”

He further drew a parallel between the CM’s current posturing and past unfulfilled promises, stating that “your statements of intent are as true as the promises you made in the election manifesto.”

Concluding his remarks, Lone issued a stern warning: “But mark my words. This government will go down in history as the most inefficient and invisible government and will be viewed with contempt and odium. The only thing this government can do is to lie and weaponise transfers and go after opponents.”