YCET conducts educational tour for students to Himachal Pradesh

Srinagar, April 14: The Yogananda College of Engineering and Technology (YCET), Jammu, Monday organised a three-day educational tour to Dalhousie–McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh for students of the of Civil Engineering and Computer Science and Engineering.

A statement said that the primary aim of the tour was to provide students and faculty with valuable exposure beyond the traditional classroom setting. Educational tours form a vital part of a comprehensive learning experience, offering students the opportunity to deepen their academic understanding, foster personal development, and better prepare for the challenges of the modern world. During the trip, students explored key attractions in Dalhousie, including Mall Road, St. Francis Church, Indo-Tibetan Market, and the Bhuri Singh Museum. At McLeod Ganj and Dharamshala, they visited notable landmarks such as the Kalachakra Temple, Dalai Lama Temple, Bhagsu Nag Temple, St. John’s Church, and the renowned Cricket Stadium.

The tour offered an authentic, educational, and interactive travel experience that allowed students to connect with each destination on a deeper level. It encouraged cultural immersion, historical understanding, and the exploration of unique regional identities—making the experience both refreshing and enriching. The initiative was highly appreciated by the college management, including Er. Vidhi Singh Jamwal (Chairman, JGEI), Shiv Dev Singh Jamwal (Vice-Chairman, JGEI), Er. Renu Bangroo (Managing Director, JGEI), Er. Dinesh Gupta, Er. B.R. Verma (Dean Academics and Chief Coordinator), who acknowledged the importance of such efforts in shaping well-rounded professionals. Students were accompanied by Er. Rajnish Magotra (HoD, Civil Engineering), Er. Shivam Sharma and Er. Anikait Gupta (Assistant Professors, Civil Engineering), ensuring both academic guidance and supervision throughout the journey.