Yamaha’s “Total Warranty”: Is It Worth the Hype in India?

It’s no secret that the Indian two-wheeler segment has been on the rise, where riders have been constantly on the lookout for performance and mileage. However, that is not all. They also look for longevity and trust. In that sense, Yamaha, a brand that has enjoyed large success and prominence in the Indian market, has (seemingly) set a high bar: It is offering a 10-year warranty for all its motorcycles and scooters in India. That’s right. Not only is Yamaha one of the top 10 indian bikes, but it also offers a 10-year warranty.

But is this decade-long promise truly a game-changer? Or is it just another attempt at grabbing headlines? Let’s explore it in detail and break it down.

What Is Yamaha’s “Total Warranty”?

Let’s break this down. The 10-year warranty, aka the “total warranty,” is an initiative that offers customers a 10-year coverage on all scooters and motorcycles in its lineup. There are two types of warranties that are included in it: a 2-year standard warranty and an 8-year extended warranty.

This coverage often applies to critical components like:

Engine

Fuel injection systems

Electrical parts

The mileage gap, depending on the vehicle, can also be quite generous:

Scooters (Ray ZR Fi, Fascino 125 Fi, Aerox 155): covered up to 1,00,000 km

Motorcycles (FZ series, MT-15, R15): covered up to 1,25,000 km

And here’s the kicker: the extended warranty is being offered free of cost. Which is noticeable, even if it is for a very limited time. After the offer period, customers can still avail it at what Yamaha calls a “nominal fee”.

What Sets This Warranty Apart?

While many manufacturers offer warranties, 10 years is unprecedented—at least in India’s two-wheeler market. But that’s not the only factor that makes Yamaha’s warranty unique. What’s more compelling is that:

The warranty is fully transferable—a big plus for resale value

It applies to both urban scooters and high-performance bikes

It comes from a brand with an established service network across India

Far more than just covering repairs, this warranty is also about boosting buyer confidence, especially in a country where bad roads and extreme weather often test a vehicle’s durability daily.

How Does It Compare Globally?

This move is even more significant when compared to Yamaha’s offerings in other countries. For example:

In the United States, Yamaha offers just a 1-year warranty, extendable to 5 years via its “Yamaha Extended Service” (Y.E.S.) program.

In Europe, most warranties are between 2 to 5 years, depending on the country and model.

That makes India the first and only market (so far) to get a full decade-long coverage on two-wheelers. A pretty impressive achievement.

Why Was this Policy Specifically Introduced in India?

There are a few key reasons why Yamaha chose India for this move:

Fierce competition from players like Hero, TVS, and Honda

A growing middle class looking for long-term value

Harsh riding conditions that make durability a top concern

Increasing preference for low-maintenance ownership

In a market that’s becoming more quality-conscious, the factors were all aligned to implement a unique policy that will build customer trust and increase brand loyalty.

Is It Worth the Hype?

Without a doubt.

Absolutely—if you’re in the market for a new bike or scooter in India, this warranty could:

Reduce long-term maintenance costs

Improve resale value

Offer peace of mind in ownership

However, keep in mind:

It may not cover wear-and-tear items like tyres, brakes, or consumables

After the promotional period, the extended warranty may carry a small cost

You’ll need to follow service guidelines strictly to maintain warranty validity

Final Thoughts

Yamaha’s “Total Warranty” isn’t just a marketing gimmick—it’s a bold move that sets a new benchmark for after-sales support in India’s two-wheeler industry. With customers increasingly demanding more reliability and long-term value, this could very well push other brands to step up their warranty game.

So if you’re planning to buy a Yamaha in 2025, now’s the time—while the offer is still free.