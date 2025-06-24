World Santoor Day : Celebration of historical, cultural significance of Santoor held

New Delhi, June 23; The second edition of the World Santoor Day was organised by SaMaPa (Sopori Academy for Music and Performing Arts) at Chinmaya Mission Auditorium in the capital.

Celebrated a day after the World Music Day, the World Santoor Day marks the Birth Anniversary of the Saint – Musician, Santoor legend & composer, late Pandit Bhajan Sopori, who is revered as the ‘Saint of Santoor’ and the ‘King of Strings’. The initiative highlights the spiritual and historical depth of the Santoor, especially its roots in Kashmir Shaivism.

The evening featured the performances of young and established artists, who mesmerized the Delhiites and others present.

This was followed by Solo Santoor performance by Divyansh Srivastava from Delhi, an able disciple of Pt. Bhajan Sopori and Pt. Abhay Sopori, accompanied on Tabla by Anand Mishra and Chanchal Singh presenting Raga Megh. This was followed by Santoor duet recital by Vidushi Shruti Adhikari and her talented son Ninad Adhikari from Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by Pt. Durjay Bhaumik on Tabla presenting Raga Madhukauns. The 2nd World Santoor Day culminated with yet another special solo recital by Pandit Abhay Rustum Sopori accompanied by Pt. Ram Kumar Mishra on Tabla. Pt. Abhay Sopori gave a soulful performance and immersed the audience in the essence of Santoor and Sopori Baaj in Raga Sohni.

On the occasion, Prof. Aparna Sopori said that World Santoor Day is more than a concert; it is a cultural movement. The initiative seeks to reposition the Kashmiri Santoor, the 100 stringed Shatatantri Veena of Kashmir, as a symbol of India’s spiritual, musical, and philosophical heritage.

Speaking about the event, Abhay Rustum Sopori said, “Today we celebrated the second World Santoor Day on the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of the great Santoor legend Pandit Bhajan Sopori ji. Musicians from across the world have gathered to pay their musical tribute to this great Santoor maestro,” Abhay added.”

The 2nd World Santoor Day was witnessed by a full house auditorium with who’s who of the capital including a galaxy of musicians.