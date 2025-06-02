World Milk Day 2025: J&K eyes 7.5 percent growth in ‘Milk Sector’ amid dairy boom

Jammu, June 01: The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) Jammu celebrated World Milk Day 2025 with fervour on Sunday, spotlighting the transformative impact of the dairy sector on nutrition, rural livelihoods and economic resilience in the Union Territory. Amid dairy boom, J&K is eyeing 7.5 percent growth in the ‘Milk Sector’ annually.

Held at the department’s office premises, the event was marked by vibrant participation from dairy farmers, industry experts, and citizens. The theme for this year, “Let’s Celebrate the Power of Dairy,” set the tone for a series of discussions and recognitions aimed at promoting sustainable dairy development.

Dr. Parvinder Singh Sudan, Director, AHD Jammu and Kashmir, graced the occasion as Chief Guest. In his keynote, Dr. Sudan praised the dairy sector’s role as a “pillar of rural economy and nutrition security.” He announced a major initiative—the procurement of sex-sorted semen from high-pedigree US bulls during this financial year to boost genetic quality and productivity.

“Milk is more than nutrition—it’s livelihood, it’s empowerment, and it’s the engine behind our rural economy,” Dr. Sudan said. A special highlight of the event was the felicitation of progressive dairy farmers from the Jammu region. These farmers were honoured for their innovative approaches, improved yields, and commitment to hygienic and scientific milk production.

Informative sessions conducted by veterinary experts focused on modern dairy techniques, animal healthcare, and value-added milk processing, aiming to further equip stakeholders with cutting-edge knowledge.

J&K’s dairy sector has witnessed an impressive surge, with milk availability per capita rising from 56 grams in 2000 to 600 grams in 2024, surpassing the national average and ICMR recommendations. Under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) and allied schemes, the sector is projected to grow at a rate of 7.5 percent annually, positioning the UT as a model for dairy-led rural transformation. Initiated by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, World Milk Day is observed every year on June 1 to recognize milk’s importance as a global food and to support the dairy sector’s contributions to health and development. As Jammu celebrated with purpose and pride, the day served as a powerful reminder of how dairy is reshaping lives—one glass at a time.