BreakingNational

“World has to unite against terrorism,” All-Party Delegation member John Brittas says

ANI
ANI
3 Min Read

CPI-M Leader and All-Party Delegation member John Brittas on Wednesday arrived at the Delhi Airport to leave for Japan along with the all party delegation that will visit five East Asian Countries. Brittas said that all countries must come together with India in its rally against terrorism.

“Our delegation is now leaving for Japan. I have been always telling that this is a public diplomatic outreach to send across the message of India that the world has to unite against terrorism, and this is a high time that the countries need to rally with India in its concerns against terrorism,” he told ANI.

Brittas said he hopes to accurately send across India’s message to the world across different sections of people.

“So we’ll be having meetings, freewheeling discussions with the different sections of the people, state actors and also non-state actors like civil society, think tanks, media, academicians, ministers, parliament, etc. We hope that we can convey the view of our nation,” he said.

Brittas is a part of an MPs’ delegation going to Indonesia, Malaysia, Korea, Japan and Singapore, to showcase India’s continued fight against terrorism.

Prior to leaving for Delhi, calling it a “massive exercise”, Brittas said that the all-party delegation visiting different countries to expose Pakistan’s support for terrorism on global stage will convey the message of the nation against the terror to the world community.

Reflecting on the schedule of the all-party delegation he is a part of, the CPI-M leader said, “Our delegation’s first meeting is in Japan, and from there we will move to Korea and we’ll cover Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. These are all very important countries, and we feel that we can convey the message of our nation, the message against terror, the message of the importance of a plural, diverse democratic country like India. the need of the hour is that the whole community needs to come together to fight the terror.”

A day earlier, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed Members of Parliament and delegation members at a meeting held in the Parliament building, ahead of their visits to various countries to highlight India’s fight against terrorism in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

In the context of Operation Sindoor and India’s continued fight against cross-border terrorism, seven All-Party Delegations are visiting key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council later this month.

The All-Party Delegations will project India’s national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations. They would carry forth to the world the country’s strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism. (ANI)

Voting begins in 88 seats in second phase of Lok Sabha elections
Police booked Notorious Drug Peddler in Srinagar Under PIT NDPS
Sensex opens with a bullish trend; surpasses 62k in morning trade
Coordination Committee of Presidents of Urban Local Bodies Kashmir delegation calls on Lt Governor
CM Omar Abdullah condemns Kulgam Terrorist Attack, says “No Place for Violence”
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article “Thank you, Britain!”: Zelenskyy after call with UK PM on new British sanctions on Russia
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest News

“Thank you, Britain!”: Zelenskyy after call with UK PM on new British sanctions on Russia
Breaking World
Rahul Gandhi and Kharge pay tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary
Breaking National
Journalists, writers, social workers felicitated in Pulwama
Education
PM Modi Pays tribute to Former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 34th death anniversary 
Breaking National