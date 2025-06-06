World Environment Day: H&UDD launches ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ plantation drive

Srinagar/Jammu, June 05: The Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD) of Jammu and Kashmir today organized special tree plantation drives at Eco Park, Foreshore Road, Srinagar, and JDA Park, Muthi Camp, Jammu, to commemorate World Environment Day under the national campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”.

In Srinagar, the event was graced by senior officials, including MLA Hazratbal i.Salman Sagar, Mandeep Kaur, Commissioner Secretary to the Government, H&UDD, Dr. Owais Ahmed, Commissioner, SMC, Shahid Saleem, VC, LCMA,Vikas Sharma, MD, AMRUT, Qazi Sarwar, Director, ULB-Kashmir; Mohammad Rafi, VC, SDA; and Shahbaz Mirza, MD, J&K Housing Board, Mridhu Salathia, MD,NULM, Mir Zahida, CEO,Urban Development Agency among others.

MLA Hazratbal, Salman Sagar, planted the inaugural sapling, marking the beginning of the drive. He said, “This is a commendable initiative that will enhance our flora and fauna. These trees, as they grow, will improve our environment, purify the air, and contribute to a healthier ecosystem for future generations.”

Commissioner Secretary H&UDD,.Mandeep Kaur, stated, “Through ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’, we aim to create green spaces while honoring the unconditional love of mothers. We urge every citizen to join this noble cause.”

Officials planted numerous saplings and discussed strategies for urban greening, environmental conservation, and sustainable development.

Dr. Owais Ahmed said, “Such initiatives are crucial for maintaining ecological balance in our cities.”

Simultaneously, in Jammu, the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign was launched under the Women for Tree Campaign, an AMRUT MITRA initiative by MoHUA.

The event at JDA Park, Muthi Camp, was kick-started by MLA Jammu West Shri.Arvind Gupta, who planted a tree to inaugurate the drive. The program was attended by Pankaj Sharma, Vice Chairman, Jammu Development Authority (JDA); Parvaiz Naik, CEO, Jammu Urban Development Agency; Narinder Kumar, Superintending Engineer, JDA; Pooja Wazir, Executive Engineer, JDA; and Jagdish Hans, Chief Town Planner, along with members of DAY-NULM Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and officials from JUDA, JDA, and the Forest Department.

The Women for Tree Campaign, which began today, will continue till 31st August 2025, during which AMRUT MITRAS—Women Self Help Groups under DAY-NULM—will plant over 2,700 trees across 51 locations, including water bodies and parks in various municipalities of J&K. The SHGs will also nurture and maintain the planted trees for two years.