World Environment Day: BDO Office Trigam celebrates day with plantation, cleanliness drives

Kishtwar, June 06: In line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan and un-der the close supervision of Assistant Commissioner Development, Kaiser Ahmed Bhawani, the Block Development Office Trigam, led by BDO Roopesh Sharma Friday organised a series of impactful activ-ities to commemorate World Environment Day 2025.
The day was marked by a cleanliness, anti-polythene and plantation drive across various key loca-tions in CD Block Trigam. The initiative witnessed enthusiastic participation from office staff and local residents, reinforcing a collective commitment to environmental conservation and plastic waste re-duction. Recognizing the theme of World Environment Day 2025 and the urgency to address mounting ecological challenges, the BDO office conducted extensive cleanliness-cum-sanitation drives at several vital water bodies including Water Point Lachil, Water Body Point Wasnoti and two waterfalls near Galigadh Park. The volunteers removed plastic waste, weeds, and other debris from in and around these water bodies, including the Amrit Sarovar at Galigadh, contributing significantly to the upkeep of local natural resources. In addition, a plantation drive was organized at Galigadh Park, where saplings were planted to enhance green cover and promote biodiversity. Local shop-keepers, businessmen and residents were sensitized about the importance of proper waste disposal. Emphasis was laid on the use of dustbins and sustainable waste management practices.

 

