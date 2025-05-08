World comes out in support of India’s Operation Sindoor

World leaders have come out in support of India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on May 7.

UK

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak supported the Indian attack on terrorist infrastructure and said that no nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from another country.

In a post on X, Sunak stated, “No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country. India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists.”

UK MP Priti Patel backed the attack and said that India has the right to take reasonable steps to defend itself and dismantle the vile terrorist infrastructure that threatens it.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has urged India and Pakistan to “show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward.” He reiterated his condemnation of terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

In a statement, Lammy said, “Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern. The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward. The UK has close and unique relationships with both countries. I have made clear to my counterparts in India and Pakistan that if this escalates further, nobody wins.”

“The UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month. We need all sides to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure protection of civilians,” he added.

France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot expressed understanding about India’s desire to protect itself from terrorism.

“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on 22 April, which left 26 civilians brutally murdered in India,” Barrot said.

He mentioned his efforts to support a United Nations Security Council statement condemning the attack, saying, “I was even in New York last week to support the adoption of a statement by the United Nations Security Council condemning this terrorist attack.”

Further, he said, “We understand India’s desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint in order to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians.”

In an official statement, the French Foreign Office condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April and expressed its full solidarity with India. It said France supports India in its fight against terrorist groups.

Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, said that Israel supported India’s right of self-defence and said that terrorists should know there is no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.

In a post on X, Azar stated, “Israel supports India’s right for self defense. Terrorists should know there’s no place to hide from their heinous crimes against the innocent.”

Netherlands MP Geert Wilders has expressed his support with his tweet saying Kashmir is 100 per cent Indian. He has also used #PakistanBehindPahalgam in his post on X.

US Congressman Shri Thanedar said that Terrorism cannot be tolerated and it cannot go unpunished and India has the right to defend its people and expressed firm solidarity towards India’s efforts to dismantle the extremists networks.

“India has the right to defend itself after what happened in Pahalgam… Terrorists were focused on making sure the people they’re killing are Hindus… Now that India has started to target the infrastructure of the terrorists and planned nine such attacks, so India has the right to defend itself. India has a right to retaliate for what appears to be barbaric acts…I’m urging that United States supports India at this difficult time…First of all, the United States must recognise India’s right to protect its people and its territory. Secondly, the United States must encourage a thorough and complete investigation about the terrorist attack,” Thanedar told ANI.

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi highlighted the need to combat terrorism and prevent future violence, which has become even more “urgent.” He emphasised the importance of avoiding broader conflict and further escalation.

“In the wake of last month’s horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the need to combat terrorism and prevent future violence has become even more urgent,” Krishnamoorthi told ANI.

Usually, for such a major operation across borders between nuclear-armed nations, it is natural for countries to ask for de-escalation.

However, due to India’s improving relations with the world and increased understanding of Pakistani terrorism, important Western powers and top legislators have gone to the extent of supporting Indian strikes.

The statement of world leaders comes after the Indian Armed Forces targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) under ‘Operation Sindoor’ on Wednesday in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The strikes, conducted between 1:05 am and 1:30 am early on Wednesday, were a coordinated effort by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and PoJK based on credible intelligence.

Addressing a press briefing in Delhi on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh outlined the objectives of the operation and provided details on destroyed terrorist camps. Four of the nine targeted terrorist camps are in Pakistan and the remaining in PoJK.

The operation, executed by the Indian Armed Forces, dismantled terror infrastructure linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Colonel Qureshi detailed the targeted camps, stating that the four terrorist camps destroyed in Pakistan are Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya. (ANI)