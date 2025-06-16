World Blood Donour Day : Amar Singh College holds awareness programme on blood donation

Srinagar, June 15:To mark World Blood Donor Day 2025, Amar Singh College, Srinagar, in collaboration with its Red Ribbon Club and Health Care and Wellness Committee, organised a one-day awareness programme aimed at educating students on the importance of voluntary blood donation and fostering a culture of compassion and service.

The event was hosted by student volunteers Aazim Sheraz and Nida Shakeel, who conducted the proceedings with professionalism and warmth. The programme began with a welcome address by Prof. Hina Kouser Qadri, Coordinator of the Red Ribbon Club. She emphasised the vital role of youth in saving lives through voluntary blood donation and stressed the need to build a generation guided by empathy and civic responsibility.Prof. (Dr.) Ajaz Ahmad Hakak, Principal of Amar Singh College, delivered a keynote address, commending the initiative and the efforts of the organising committee. He described blood donation as an act of deep humanity and urged students to participate in such health and welfare programmes, calling for a responsive, health-conscious student community.

Two distinguished medical professionals were invited as guest speakers. Dr. Mudasir Nabi, Medical Officer in the Health and Medical Education Department, provided an insightful talk on the protocols, benefits, and safety aspects of blood donation. He debunked common myths and encouraged students to become regular donors. He was followed by Dr. Feroz, Consultant Physician at J&K Police Hospital, Batamaloo, who shared real-life cases where timely blood donations saved lives. He highlighted that blood donation also positively impacts the donor’s health.The programme also featured student speakers Peerzada Naveed Ahmad, Amana Muzaffar, Arosa Khan, and Tashif Amin, who spoke with passion on the significance of awareness, empathy, and youth engagement in blood donation drives. Their speeches reflected a growing sense of social responsibility among students.

A certificate distribution ceremony was held to honour the contributions of the guest speakers, student participants, and volunteers. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. (Dr.) Sabeena Rasool, Convenor of the Health Care Committee, who expressed gratitude to all dignitaries, students, and organising members for their dedication and support.The programme was hailed as a meaningful and inspiring initiative that reaffirmed Amar Singh College’s commitment to health awareness, humanitarian values and community engagement. Organisers said the event served not only as an educational session but as a call to action, encouraging students to become active contributors to life-saving causes.