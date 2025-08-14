Workshop on mobility skills for persons with disabilities begins at KU

Srinagar, Aug 13: A two-day workshop on “Advanced Mobility Skills and Trainings for Persons with Disabilities” organised by the Department of Education and Special Cell under the aegis of the Department of Students Welfare (DSW), University of Kashmir (KU), commenced at the Main Campus Wednesday.As per a statement issued here, the workshop focuses on promoting safe accessibility within the campus and equipping participants with advanced mobility skills. It includes special educators as resource persons to share best practices, training techniques, and assistive strategies for persons with disabilities. Speaking at the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor KU, Prof. Nilofer Khan, said that the University is committed to creating an inclusive and accessible learning environment for all.“We are determined to ensure that persons with disabilities have equal opportunities to learn, grow, and excel in a safe and enabling campus,” she said. Dean Academic Affairs KU, Prof. Shariefuddin Pirzada, highlighted the importance of such training programmes in promoting independence and confidence among persons with disabilities. Earlier, Head, Department of Education KU, Prof. Aamina Parveen, in her keynote address, provided an overview of the workshop’s objectives and stressed on the need for continuous skill enhancement in this area. Dean Students Welfare KU, Prof. Pervez Ahmed, in his welcome address, said that such workshops strengthen our collective responsibility towards making the University a truly inclusive space for everyone. Dr. Mohammad Amin Dar, Associate Professor, Department of Education KU, delivered the vote of thanks. The inaugural event was attended by various deans, faculty members, scholars, and students of the campus. The event was moderated by Dr. Sabahat Aslam and Dr. Tanveer Hussain, faculty at Department of Education KU.