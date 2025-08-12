Workshop on design dev of woolen fabrics begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Aug 11: A 15-day workshop on ‘Novel Design Development of Wool-based Fabrics for Better Marketing’ commenced today at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences of Kashmir’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry, Shuhama campus.According to a statement issued here, the workshop is being conducted with the support of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Srinagar, under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) project on ‘Promotion of Wool and Pelt Processing’. Over 35 artisans engaged in the production of wool-based products from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir are taking part in the workshop.The inaugural session also marked the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SKUAST-Kashmir and the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, for collaboration in research and development, revival of wool based industry and the student exchange program.Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, Vice-Chancellor SKUAST-K, presided over the inaugural session as the Chief Guest. Other guests included Masrat-ul-Islam, Director, Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir; Dr Zubair Ahmad, Director, IICT Srinagar; Dr Rafiq A Shah, Director, Sheep Husbandry Department Kashmir; Prof Haroon Rashid Naik, Director Research, SKUAST-K; Prof Riaz A Shah, Dean, Faculty of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry; Heads of Divisions, scientists and representatives from other associated departments.In his address, Prof Ganai outlined the role of value addition, processing and design development in strengthening the wool sector and reducing the export of raw wool outside the region. He discussed the HADP vision for transforming primary agriculture into secondary and commercial agriculture. On the sidelines of the event, the Vice Chancellor inaugurated two key facilities Smart Sheep Shed, a modern infrastructure aimed at advancing small ruminant research and development, and the Skilling-cum-Learning Hall, designed to provide hands on training to sheep and goat breeders, entrepreneurs, BVSc internship students, and other stakeholders at the Mountain Research Centre for Sheep & Goat (MRCSG).Prof Haroon Rashid Naik termed the HADP wool project among the more impactful initiatives and emphasised the need for innovations to reduce the export of raw wool. He signed the MoU with IICT on behalf of SKUAST-Kashmir.