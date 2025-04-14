“Working on making our justice system more people-centric and scientific under PM Modi’s vision”: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday highlighted the transformative steps being taken under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership to modernize India’s criminal justice system.

Speaking at the All India Forensic Summit, Shah underlined the importance of timely justice, the rising role of forensic science in countering terrorism, and the significance of the three newly introduced criminal laws, calling them the “biggest reform of the 21st century”.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are striving to ensure that those who seek justice receive it promptly and that the outcome is satisfying. Our main goal is to build a secure, capable, and empowered India,” Home Minister Shah said.

“The Government of India has introduced three new laws aimed at strengthening the criminal justice system. This summit has been organized to discuss two key aspects: the effective implementation of these new laws and the future role of forensic science in countering terrorism,” Shah added.

Further, the Union Home Minister emphasized that in today’s world, timely justice and improving the conviction rate are impossible without the support of forensic science.

“The nature of crime has changed significantly — criminals are now using technology and modern communication tools, making crime borderless. Earlier, crimes were mostly confined to districts, cities, or countries, but now, they have no boundaries. That’s why the importance of forensic science has increased,” Amit Shah said.

“Prime Minister Modi had recognized this early on. In 2009, when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he proposed in the cabinet the creation of a Forensic Science University in Gujarat — a foundation that would support the country’s criminal justice system for the next 50 years,” he highlighted.

Shah also mentioned that PM Modi’s vision has transformed the landscape of India’s criminal justice system. “If we are to ensure that even those accused do not face injustice, while also protecting the rights of victims, then forensic science must become an integral part of the criminal justice system,” he said.

Union Home Minister also mentioned that laws which are not updated fail to fulfill their purpose.

“The three old laws were not made to deliver justice to citizens but to maintain the rule of the British government. The three new laws introduced by Prime Minister Modi are made by the citizens, for the citizens, and to protect their rights. This is the biggest reform of the 21st century,” Shah emphasized.

On the occasion, the Union Home Minister also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary.

He emphasized Dr. Ambedkar’s commitment to education, equality, and justice and his significant role in shaping modern India.

“Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who laid the foundation of social revolution through education, equality, and justice, remained committed throughout his life to securing the rights of the deprived,” Shah said, adding that Ambedkar’s thoughts continue to inspire people today in building a just and egalitarian society. (ANI)