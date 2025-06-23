Women’s College Anantnag celebrates International Yoga Day

Anantnag, June 22: Government Degree College for Women, Anantnag, celebrated the 11th International Yoga Day with great fervour and a historic turnout.

The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students of the college, teaching and non-teaching faculty besides gazetted and non-gazetted staff. Principal, Dr. Masood Ahmad Malik, highlighted the vital role of yoga in maintaining both physical and mental well-being. He emphasized the relevance of yoga in today’s fast-paced and stress-laden world, calling it a timeless practice that fosters holistic health. Yoga session was led by a certified yoga instructor deputed by the District Youth Services and Sports. Under his expert guidance, participants engaged in various yoga asanas with enthusiasm and ease, regardless of their experience level. The collective practice created an inspiring and serene atmosphere, showcasing unity and dedication to a healthier lifestyle. Celebrations paid tribute to the global spirit of International Yoga Day and reinforced the growing importance of yoga in cultivating a balanced, healthy, and mindful community.