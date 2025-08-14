Women artisans innovate with patriotic handmade products for Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 13: Three women artisans from Samba and Reasi districts, associated with the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM), are gaining recognition for their innovative and patriotic handmade products. These women, members of various Self Help Groups (SHGs), have creatively incorporated the Indian Tricolour into a variety of items, which are now popular among customers across Jammu and Kashmir.Preeti Devi, a member of an SHG from Samba, told Rising Kashmir that she has been practising pottery in her village for the past five years. After joining JKRLM, her group organised itself into a Self-Help Group and decided to focus on pottery as their primary activity.Currently, 25 women from her group are actively engaged in making pottery items such as cups, glasses, bottles, and plates. “This Independence Day, we integrated the Tricolour into our products, and the response from customers has been very encouraging. We sell our products at reasonable prices, and this work has become a significant source of income for all of us,” she said.Sapna Devi, another SHG member from Katra in Reasi, said her group comprises over 10 women who craft accessories like bangles. “For this Independence Day, we designed our bangles with a Tricolour theme. They have become very popular and attractive for the celebrations. We’ve received excellent feedback from the public,” she said.Devi said her fellow artisan, Manisha, creates Tricolour-themed jewellery. “After designing patriotic jewellery, we noticed a surge in demand. Customers are eager to wear these products during Independence Day festivities,” she added.With ongoing support from JKRLM, these women are not only achieving financial independence but are also showcasing their talents at various government-organised exhibitions across Jammu and Kashmir.”Thanks to JKRLM, we get opportunities to participate in exhibitions where we can directly sell our products. These platforms have helped us reach a broader audience and grow our small businesses,” Sapna said.