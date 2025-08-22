Woman’s death in Shopian sparks protests in Anantnag

Anantnag, Aug 21: A woman died at her in-laws’ home in Shopian, triggering protests at her ancestral house in Anantnag, where her family alleged that she was murdered and demanded a thorough investigation.The deceased, identified as Jooli, wife of Showkat Ahmad Lone (son of Ali Mohammad Lone), aged 35, a resident of Reban (Takibal), Tehsil Zainapora, District Shopian, was shifted to SubDistrict Hospital (SDH) Yaripora.Dr Abdul Gani Poswal, Block Medical Officer (BMO), Yaripora, told Rising Kashmir that Jooli was brought dead to the hospital. “Since the case did not fall under our jurisdiction, she was later shifted to District Hospital Shopian for postmortem and medicolegal formalities under the supervision of Shopian Police,” he said.At her home in Harnag, Anantnag, the family alleged that she was murdered by her in-laws. Residents, relatives, and family members staged a protest, blocking the Anantnag–Qazigund highway, demanding justice.Her father said they received a midnight call from her in-laws, informing them that she had suffered a heart attack and was taken to SDH Yaripora. “However, when we reached the hospital, she was lying dead on the bed, and none of her in-laws were present,” he alleged.He added that Jooli had faced domestic violence at the hands of her in-laws in the past as well. “She had completed five years of marriage. We demand justice and strict punishment for those involved in this crime. The matter must be investigated thoroughly,” he said.Bilal Ahmad, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Zainapora, said that an investigation has been initiated into the suspicious death of the woman at Takibal Reban.“In connection with her death, I led a team comprising officials from OSC and Police to maintain law and order in the area,” he said. “We conducted a spot inquiry, collected evidence, and questioned family members and locals. The deceased’s body was taken to Anantnag for the last rites. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.”